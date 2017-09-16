Casey Affleck finalises divorce from wife Summer Phoenix

Casey Affleck and Summer Pheonix finalise divorce. Casey Affleck and Summer Pheonix finalise divorce.

Actor Casey Affleck has finalised his divorce from Summer Phoenix, after being married for 10 years. A judge signed off on the 40-year-old Oscar-winning actor’s divorce from Summer on Friday, according to court documents obtained by People. Casey and Summer shared a 10-year long marriage. The couple has two sons together Indiana who is 13 years old and Atticus who is 9-year-old.

According to the documents, part of the settlement will see the “Manchester By The Sea” star provide his 37-year-old ex-wife spousal and child support for their two children Indiana and Atticus which was agreed in a prearranged confidential settlement. However, it was recently reported that Casey had originally denied giving his former partner spousal support. But within days of filing for a divorce last month, the pair swiftly came to a financial agreement

This news comes almost two years after the pair first separated in November 2015, although they waited another four months to publicly confirm their break up. They first publicized their separation in last March.

The former couple had been married for one decade, but prior to tying the knot they had been together for 16 years. A model, actor and designer, Summer Pheonix is the youngest sister of fellow actor Joaquin Phoenix. – According to Summer the reason behind her split with husband Casey Affleck is the “irreconcilable differences”. It is same as that of the reason, which Casey also stated when he filed the legal documents for calling time on their relationship.

Casey Affleck is known for his films like ‘Manchester By The City’, ‘Gone Baby Gone’, ‘Interstellar’ and others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App