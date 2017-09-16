Carrie Fisher’s annotated Star Wars scripts to be auctioned

Some of Carrie Fisher’s personal, hand-annotated shooting scripts for the ‘Star Wars’ film series will be up for auction. Some of Carrie Fisher’s personal, hand-annotated shooting scripts for the ‘Star Wars’ film series will be up for auction.

Annotated scripts by the late ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher are set to be auctioned in October. Carrie Fisher is known for her stint as Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope’, ‘Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’. She is also known for her book ‘Postcards from the Edge’.

Fisher, who starred as Princess Leia in the film series, passed away in December 2016. Now, some of her personal, hand-annotated shooting scripts for the sci-fi film series will be up for auction during a three-day auction of Carrie and her late mother Debbie Reynolds’ property October 7-9, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Earlier in June, mother Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s home and personal belongings were auctioned. The Star Wars actress and fellow Hollywood icon, who died within a day of each other in December, lived in a hillside estate in Beverly Hills.

The first is Fisher’s shooting script from ‘Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back’. The 158-page script features annotations by Fisher which show the subtext and context of her iconic character’s dialogue. It is estimated to sell for $30,000 to $50,0000.

Also up for auction is her bound presentation script for the 1977 movie ‘Episode IV: A New Hope’, signed by filmmaker George Lucas. Lucas wrote on the script: ‘To Carrie with much love’, George. It is estimated to sell for around $20,000 to $30,000.

Other than Star Wars, Fisher is also known for her roles in popular documentary films like ‘Wishful Drinking’ and ‘Maps To The Stars’

