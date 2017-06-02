Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds’ home and personal items to be auctioned

The Star Wars actress, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds lived in a hillside estate in Beverly Hills The Star Wars actress, Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds lived in a hillside estate in Beverly Hills

Veteran actress Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher’s home and personal belongings will be auctioned. The Star Wars actress and fellow Hollywood icon, who died within a day of each other in December, lived in a hillside estate in Beverly Hills, reported E! online. According to the Profiles in History auction house, the property, which contains four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and amenities such as a pool, will soon be hitting the market. The sale will be handled by real estate company Williams & Williams Estates. In September, the auction house will also sell more than 1500 items that belonged to Fisher and Reynolds, who was dedicated to preserving Hollywood history with her own memorabilia auctions. Items for auction include a life-size Princess Leia statue inside a British vintage British phone booth, which belonged to Carrie, her personalised director’s chair from the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi set—which reads Star Wars: The Saga Continues and a life-size C-3PO with electronic lighting elements and a life-size bronze, limited edition Yoda statue that she also owned.

A lavender silk chiffon Kathy Seldon dress Reynolds wore in the You Were Meant For Me sequence from the 1952 classic film Singin’ in the Rain and her replica of a pair of ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz will also be put for sale. “My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes.

“The size and scope of their collection rival most museums. So in keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans,” Fisher’s brother Todd said in a statement. Portions of the proceeds from the auction will be going to Reynolds’ mental health charity the Thalians and to the Jed Foundation, a group chosen by Fisher’s only child Billie Lourd.

