Carrie Fisher’s brother plans to recreate her writing room for museum

Actress Carrie Fisher’s brother, Todd, is planning to honour his sister’s legacy with a new museum, which he says will include a recreation of her coveted creative writing space. Todd has collected mementoes from his mother Debbie Reynolds and sister Carrie and says the display will include items that “people don’t necessarily associate” with the late actresses, reported People magazine.

“There are a lot of things that we have of Carrie’s that we’re going to put on display in the new museum with Debbie and Carrie. So we are going to rebuild Carrie’s writing room, and we’re actually going to put out her writings, long hand. Carrie did not use a computer. So we’re going to show people the process that she used to create.

“We’ll have a lot of her things, original things, so people can see how she worked. Obviously, we’ll have some of her earliest costumes as well, even her Vegas costumes and her Broadway costumes,” he says. The collection also includes the “Star Wars” icon’s writings from the initial days of her playing Princess Leia.

“There’s a path to Princess Leia. It didn’t just jump from zero to that. So that path is interesting. Princess Leia actually wrote long before the Force was with her. There are amazing early writings of Carrie’s that are very interesting,” he adds. While his sister never wrote biographically, Todd says his collection includes short stories by the actress-author.

“Carrie wrote little snippets. She wrote little stories, little vignettes of her life. We have a ton of stuff that she wrote… You could actually publish many books on unwritten works of Carrie. We have in the family massive archives on Carrie that are beautiful things that have never been seen,” Todd says.

