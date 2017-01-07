Carrie Fisher’s ashes buried next to mother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds were laid to rest in a joint private funeral service, with the Star Wars actress’ ashes placed in a giant Prozac pill urn. Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds were laid to rest in a joint private funeral service, with the Star Wars actress’ ashes placed in a giant Prozac pill urn.

Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds were laid to rest in a joint private funeral service, with the Star Wars actress’ ashes placed in a giant Prozac pill urn. Fisher, 60, a longtime mental health advocate, openly discussed her battles with depression and bipolar disorder during her lifetime.

Prior to the service at the Hollywood Hills’ Forest Lawn Memorial Park, despite the family’s desire to lay both actresses to rest together, Fisher preferred cremation while Reynolds wanted to be buried. According to USA Today, some of Fisher’s ashes were placed in the coffin with her mother, with the rest residing in the Prozac pill urn that her brother Todd Fisher held during the service.

Todd Fisher explained the unique urn saying, “Carrie’s favourite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill. She loved it, and it was in her house, and (daughter) Billie (Lourd) and I felt it was where she’d want to be. We couldn’t find anything appropriate.

“Carrie would like that. It was her favourite thing, and so that’s how you do it. And so they’re together, and they will be together here and in heaven, and we’re OK with that.” He added that Friday’s private service “was fitting and it

was beautiful” and that the family was planning for a larger public memorial in the future. Todd was joined at the graveside by Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd and her rumoured boyfriend Taylor Lautner for the private family funeral. The young actress’ “Scream Queens” co-stars Emma Roberts, Lea Michele, and Abigail Breslin were also in attendance.

Reynolds and Fisher’s family held a private service at the actresses’ home on Thursday, with Meryl Streep, Jamie Lee Curtis, Richard Dreyfuss and Penny Marshall among the celebrities in attendance. Fisher died December 27, four days after suffering a cardiac episode aboard an aeroplane and Reynolds died the next day following a severe stroke aged 84.