Captain Marvel: Brie Larson film begins production, Marvel makes official announcement

Work is in full swing as far as Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is concerned. Principal photography has already begun for the new MCU movie starring Oscar-winner Brie Larson. Work has started in Los Angeles, which will serve as the production base for the film. The movie will also be shot in California, as well as Louisiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Captain Marvel will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who have previously lent their hands to Mississippi Grind and Half Nelson. The movie’s script has been penned by Meg LeFauve, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, and the directors themselves, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

In a photo shared on Marvel’s official Twitter page, fans were assured that production of the much-awaited film is already underway. “Production has begun on Marvel Studios’ #CaptainMarvel! @BrieLarson receives instructions from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander, on a recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research her character”, the tweet read.

Brie Larson who will play the titular role, has been a part of films like Room, Kong: Skull Island. Samuel Jackson, Clark Gregg, Lee Pace, Jude Law, Gemma Chan, and Djimon Hounsou will also play pivotal roles in the film. This is the 21st movie of Marvel. The main plotline of the story revolves around Carol Danvers, as she becomes one of the most skilled and powerful heroes of the earth, and how she takes part in a battle between two races of aliens.

Captain Marvel will be set in the 1990s, an era previously not represented in the Marvel movies. The film will be based on the 1968 comic book character Captain Marvel. Marvel has been having a great run at the box office thanks to Black Panther’s unprecedented success, and it’s likely going to hit the gold pot on April 27, when Avengers: Infinity War will release on the big screen everywhere.

