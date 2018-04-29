Who is Captain Marvel? Everything on the Brie Larson movie coming out in 2019

An origin movie on Captain Marvel will hit the theatres in March 2019. An origin movie on Captain Marvel will hit the theatres in March 2019.

After the mega-crossover treat Avengers Infinity War hit the screens on April 27, you are probably left with a number of questions about the newest superhero on the block, Captain Marvel. While her solo film will only hit the theatres in March 2019, the post-credits of the Avengers film has made it evident that Captain Marvel will appear in the next crossover offering Avengers 4 as well.

Captain Marvel, often touted as one of the most powerful superheroes that ever existed, is going to be the first female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have a movie entirely to herself. Here’s everything you should know about Captain Marvel and the Brie Larsen film coming out next year.

The origin of Captain Marvel’s Carol Danvers version goes back to the 60s. In the comics, she was introduced as Carol Danvers, a highly capable young woman who had managed to break patriarchal stereotypes to become an ace fighter pilot. One of Carol’s co-workers at NASA was Dr Phillip Lawson, who was secretly the alien Kree super-agent named Mar-Vell. Soon enough, a romance developed between the two and Lawson’s arch enemy named Yon-Rogg decided to use it to his advantage.

Rogg kidnapped Danvers and used her as a bait to lure Captain Mar-vell into a trap. He further deployed the forbidden Kree technology called the Psyche-Magnitron which has the power to turn thoughts into reality. When the Psyche-Magnitron exploded, Captain Mar-vell shielded Danvers with his own body resulting in Danvers experiencing a genetic absorption of Mar-vell’s template. Further, Carol’s wish to stand with Mar-Vell as an equal rather than a helpless victim completed the process making her DNA became a perfect synthesis of Kree and human genes.

From then on, Danvers came to be known as Ms Marvel and has even had various stints with the Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D. among others. Her decades-long cosmic journey in the comics saw her vanquish all her powers at times to even embracing an even more powerful alter-ego called Binary. Later in her career, she took on the mantle from Captain Marvel and re-introduced herself as a superhero entity in her own right.

While we do not know which phase of her life the 2019 film will focus on or how truthful they will remain to the comics, it is being reported that the film will be set in the 90s. This makes it only the second period film after Captain America: The First Avenger which was set in the 40s.

Talking about Captain Marvel’s powers, apart from superhuman strength and durability, she can also fly and knows how to manipulate energy. She can shoot energy blasts and lasers from her hands, like Iron Man, but in a much more augmented form. She can also absorb energy and use it to her advantage. But Captain Marvel is subject to a lot more superpowers as her alter-ego Binary.

Apart from Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson essaying the titular character, Captain Marvel will also see Samuel L Jackson in the role of a young Nick Fury, with both his eyes that is. Other standouts are going to be Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn. Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou will be reprising their roles as Ronan and Korath, respectively. But the most exciting casting news has to be the return of actor Clark Kegg as Agent Phil Coulson.

Also, Skrulls. The Skrulls are a race of shape-shifting aliens that can slip into the appearance of anyone along with their memories, personality and powers. That makes them virtually indistinguishable from any being they’ve copied. Up against the Skrulls, Captain Marvel is going to have to fight a lot of evil forces in this one.

Much to the disappointment of fans, Captain Marvel does not appear in the latest Avengers: Infinity War. (Spoilers ahead!) But there may be a very specific reason as to why that happens: She’s the back-up. Captain Marvel is the one that S.H.I.E.L.D chief Nick Fury calls for help when things get too out of hand even for him and in the post-credits scene for Avengers, we see how the last thing he chooses to do before turning into ash is send her a cryptic message. A lot is riding on her shoulders, it seems. No wonder her appearance in Avengers 4 is being highly anticipated by fans.

