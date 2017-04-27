Captain America director Joe Johnston to helm Chronicles of Narnia series

The first two films of The Chronicles Of Narnia were distributed by Disney, while the third installment was released by Fox. The first two films of The Chronicles Of Narnia were distributed by Disney, while the third installment was released by Fox.

Joe Johnston, who directed Captain America: The First Avenger, is on board to helm the revival of C.S. Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia series, titled The Chronicles of Narnia: The Silver Chair.

Life of Pi scribe David Magee will adapt the script based on Lewis’s novels, reports variety.com. TriStar Pictures will co-produce the project with Mark Gordon, Douglas Gresham, Vincent Sieber and Melvin Adams.

“Joe is a wonderful storyteller who is equally at home in the biggest franchises and the most intimate character pieces. C.S. Lewis’s story is iconic and epic, but also tender, personal, and emotional, he’s the perfect choice to bring The Silver Chair to the screen,” Gordon said.

The Narnia franchise include The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

Johnston is best known for directing 1995’s Jumanji, starring Robin Williams, and 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. His other directorial credits include Jurassic Park III, The Wolfman, October Sky and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

The Chronicles of Narnia is based on the novels of CS Lewis, which tell the tale of four siblings, Lucy Pevensie, Peter Pevensie, Edmund Pevensie and Susan Pevensie and their magical adventure in the land of Narnia, they are guided by a wise lion Aslan, who is the true king of Narnia. Each book of Narnia has a new adventure to explore.

With inputs from IANS.

