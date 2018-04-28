Cannes Film Festival to create sexual harassment hotline in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal

Harvey Weinstein allegations sparked movements like Me Too and Time’s Up. Harvey Weinstein allegations sparked movements like Me Too and Time’s Up.

A helpline for women to report sexual harassment at the Cannes Film Festival will be set up following four alleged attacks at the event in the past by Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul.

Marlene Schiappa, France’s gender equality minister, said industry grandees would be warned to watch their behaviour when they arrive at the world’s most prestigious film festival, which takes place in the Riviera resort next month, reports telegraph.co.uk.

“We’ve gone into partnership with the Cannes Film Festival to tackle sexual harassment and set up a helpline,” Schiappa said. “One of the rapes that Harvey Weinstein is accused of happened at Cannes, and so the festival cannot fail to act.” She said the measures were aimed at protecting not only actresses but all women working in or around the film industry.

The Cannes festival has come under fire in the past for alleged sexism, notably over the obligation for women to wear high-heeled shoes on the red carpet. Weinstein is accused of four sexual assaults at Cannes in recent years including the alleged rape of a 21-year-old Italian actress Asia Argento. Apart from this, Weinstein has also been accused of sexual harassment by several other women from the industry. Harvey Weinstein faces over 60 charges of sexual assault against him. Following the accusations, the Hollywood producer was removed from his own company, The Weinstein Co.

With the #MeToo movement in the headlines, the Cannes film festival organisers face heightened scrutiny over the role of women at the festival, which runs from May 8-19.

