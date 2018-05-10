Cannes 2018: Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem were paid equally for Asghar Farhadi’s Everybody Knows

In Everybody Knows, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem play former lovers dealing with the kidnapping of a daughter. (Source: AP) In Everybody Knows, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem play former lovers dealing with the kidnapping of a daughter. (Source: AP)

Penelope Cruz says she and her husband Javier Bardem were paid equally for the Cannes Film Festival opener Everybody Knows.

In the film, the Spanish-language debut of Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, Cruz and Bardem play former lovers dealing with the kidnapping of a daughter. Asked on Wednesday at a press conference in Cannes if they were paid the same, Cruz replied, “Actually, yes.”

Shortly after Everybody Know opened the Cannes Film Festival, Focus Features acquired the film. The specialty division of Universal Pictures said Wednesday that it will distribute it in the US and much of the world.

Talking about Farhadi, Cruz told media persons in Cannes, “He has a lie detector,” said Cruz, who saw the film for the first time last night, as reported by Indie Wire. “He sees through everything…He’s a wonderful observer…He was like a sponge in the way people live and people talk. How can he identify when we make a mistake in one line? He doesn’t have control over the language, he doesn’t sleep, he was memorizing all of our dialogues. He remembers all of our lines. You could never trick him or fool him. He was open to discussion, involved in every single thing.”

Farhadi has won two Academy Awards for best foreign language film, for A Separation and The Salesman. Producers said they will also aim for the Oscars with Everybody Knows.

In an early review for Everybody Knows on Variety, Peter Debruge writes, “A bit of lingering mystery can be a good thing, but this film lacks the precision — or ambition — of Farhadi’s earlier work.” Similar is the sentiment of Nicholas Barber at BBC, “Ultimately, Everybody Knows – which, to my surprise, has nothing to do with the Leonard Cohen song – isn’t Farhadi at his searing best. The regular, methodical airing of family grievances around the kitchen table calls to mind a soap opera.”

