Cannes 2017: From Pulp Fiction to Apocalypse Now, iconic films that won the Palme d’Or award

Cannes Film Festival is one of the most awaited film festivals of the year. While many keep their eyes open to see Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and now even Deepika Padukone make a fashion statement at the prestigious red carpet event, others enter the arena too but with something else in mind. Palme D’Or, the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

Swedish satire ‘The Square’, a send-up of political correctness and the confused identity of the modern male, won the Palme d’Or top prize at the Cannes film festival Sunday. In a stunning upset, the nine-member jury led by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar and including Hollywood stars Jessica Chastain and Will Smith awarded the trophy to the movie’s director, Ruben Ostlund.

Meanwhile, take a look at few famous films that had won the Palme D’Or award.

Apocalypse Now





Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now won the coveted Palme d’Or in 1979. The movie is set with the Vietnam War in the backdrop, where Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) is sent to Cambodia to assassinate a colonel who has achieved god-like status among the locals. As the story goes, Coppola was reluctant to screen this at the 1979 festival, however, his decision to go ahead with the screening certainly paid rich dividends.

The Leopard



A 1963 classic, The Leopard achieved recent fame when it was re-screened at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival. The film was originally created by Luchino Visconti and the movie focuses on 1860’s social revolution in Sicily and how one family battles to preserve its class and integrity. In the 2010 Martin Scorsese heaped praise on this film saying he lives with it every day of his life.

Taxi Driver

Martin Scorsese features in this list once again, this time for a creation of his own: Taxi Driver, which won the Palme d’Or in 1976. The film revolves around the story of a Vietnam War veteran who has lost his mental stability post-conflict and works as a taxi driver on the night shift. After initially falling prey to sleaze and violence, Travis Bickle (Robert de Niro) eventually decides to set his world right. He makes saving a 12-year-old prostitute his goal in life and goes about trying to do all he can to achieve it.

Pulp Fiction

A 1994 film and Palme d’Or winner, Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction went on to attain cult status. Strung together with a powerful star-cast and some splendid showmanship, Pulp Fiction captured the imagination of an entire generation. With the likes of John Travolta, Samuel L Jackson, Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman’s characters intertwining in a mob-like world, the movie was always going to be a huge success.

Wages of Fear

The 1953 Henri-Georges Clouzot film, The Wages of Fear completes our list of five best Palme d’Or winners. A thriller, the film was touted for its ability to have viewers on the edge of their seats for virtually every scene. The movie is set in a South American village, where four men are hired to transport highly explosive nitroglycerine. That paves the way for a thrilling 2 hour 11 minute ride.

