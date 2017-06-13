Cameron Diaz gushes over husband: I feel so lucky

Cameron Diaz has said she is lucky to have got married to Benji Madden as the Good Charlotte guitarist is someone who understands her in a way no one else does. Cameron Diaz has said she is lucky to have got married to Benji Madden as the Good Charlotte guitarist is someone who understands her in a way no one else does.

During a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow at her Goop health and wellness conference, the 44-year-old actress, who married Madden in 2015, said she and her husband are so different from one another but at the same time share similar values, reported Femalefirst. “I think it’s a matter of – I just hadn’t met my husband, you know? I had boyfriends before. And there’s a really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends. And I have a husband who is… just my partner in life and in everything. We’re totally two peas in a pod. We’re both just weird enough for each other,” Diaz said.

The actress praised her husband for being supportive of her in all aspects of life. “We women are objectified so much. And somehow my husband has just been able to kind of show me what it’s like not to have that be a part of a relationship and being an equal. “I never experienced that before. I’d never been loved in that way. Where he and Joel came from and what they’ve accomplished in their lives…just the drive, for the purest reasons. They push themselves. I look at him every day and he inspires me. He works so hard. I feel so lucky.”

