Busy Philipps talks about her horrifying Uber experience on Instagram

Busy Philipps who has been popular for her role in Cougar Town, Freaks and Geeks, Dawson Creeks opened up about a bizarre experience that she and her husband Marc Silverstein had after they decided to take an Uber. Philipps said she tried to call for a taxi and when they got in the car, things took a weird turn.

Busy Philipps said she was almost “murdered” by a stranger during an Uber ride with husband Marc Silverstein. The actress described the incident on Instagram in a series of almost 50 videos. Phillips said that they called a single Uber, not a shared ride. She said a driver pulled ahead of where they were standing. She said she immediately felt uncomfortable.

“I say (to Marc), ‘What’s going on, are we about to get murdered?’ A man that we didn’t know existed in the back seat pops up… and he was like, ‘I promise that’s not going to happen.’ It was very creepy the way he chose to say it, even though he wasn’t going to murder us, he made it seem like he might. I started screaming, ‘I’m not going to be killed today! I will not be killed today!’…’No! You cannot kill us! No!” The actress said the two then jumped out of the car.

They contacted Uber after the ride, but didn’t call the police, aceshowbiz.com reported. “I don’t feel like the police would have been helpful,” she said.

According to a source, Uber said that it was a violation of the rules, and they are looking into the incident.

