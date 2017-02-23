Bryan Singer pays tribute to late ‘X-Men’ stuntman

Bryan Singer is in mourning following the death of 27-year-old X-Men stuntman Trevor Habberstad. Bryan Singer is in mourning following the death of 27-year-old X-Men stuntman Trevor Habberstad.

Director Bryan Singer is in mourning following the death of 27-year-old X-Men stuntman Trevor Habberstad. Singer worked with the stunt co-ordinator, who lost a battle with cancer on Sunday, on 2014’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and last year’s “X-Men: Apocalypse”, and the filmmaker couldn’t be more devastated after learning about Trevor’s passing.

In a touching tribute on his Instagram account, Singer posted an image of the stunt professional in costume standing next to his brother on set. He added the caption: “#Stuntman #TREVORHABBERSTAD (left), Son of #JeffHabberstad, my stunt cordinator (sic) over the last two #XMen films, and older brother of #ShaneHabberstad (right), passed away recently from a rare and aggressive form of cancer at the young age of 27.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“Trevor was a #stuntcoordinator in his own right, and would have gone on to become one of the greats. His skill, commitment to safety, and work ethic was second to none. “In my 20 year career I have never lost a friend/colleague this way. He and his entire family are among the kindest people I have ever met. My heart goes out to them. His passing is the very definition of the word UNFAIR. Trevor appears in a small cameo in #Xmendaysoffuturepast when #Wolverine is being pulled from the water. But his work is EVERYWHERE throughout every film he has done.”

Trevor has 54 film credits to his name – the late stuntman worked on blockbusters such as “American Sniper”, “Ant-Man”, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, “Doctor Strange”, and “Star Trek Into Darkness.”