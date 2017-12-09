X-Men director Bryan Singer denies raping a minor in 2003

X-Men director Bryan Singer was accused of sexually assaulting a then 17-year-old boy in 2003. X-Men director Bryan Singer was accused of sexually assaulting a then 17-year-old boy in 2003.

X-Men director Bryan Singer has “vehemently denied” the allegations of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in 2003. The 52-year-old film director issued a statement soon after the news broke that he has been sued by a man named Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, alleging assault that took place near Seattle during a yacht party.

In a statement issued to TMZ, the film producer’s lawyer Andrew Brettler said his client has “categorically” denied the allegations of assault.

“Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end,” he said.

“When Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy only a few years ago, he failed to disclose this alleged claim when he was supposed to identify all of his assets, but conveniently, now that the bankruptcy court discharged all of his debts, he is able to recall the alleged events,” he added.

Brettler stated, “The attorney behind this lawsuit is the same lawyer who represented Michael Egan, the convicted felon who sued Bryan Singer in 2014. In the end, Egan was forced to dismiss that case once the facts came out and his story completely fell apart,” he added.

The lawsuit has been filed by attorney Jeff Herman, who is representing Sanchez-Guzman. In the lawsuit, which was filed in King County Superior Court in Washington state,

Sanchez-Guzman alleges that Singer was a guest at the party and took him on a tour of the yacht and sexually assaulted him. It charges Singer with sexual assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and sexual exploitation of children.

Previously in 2014 also, the Superman Returns director was sued for sexual misconduct by a man named Michael Egan, alleging that the director abused him as a minor.

