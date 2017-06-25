Bryan Cranston honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at Munich film fest

Bryan Cranston has been hugely applauded for his role in Breaking Bad. Bryan Cranston has been hugely applauded for his role in Breaking Bad.

Bryan Cranston, who earned critical acclaim for playing Walter White on “Breaking Bad”, was honoured with the CineMerit lifetime achievement award at Munich film festival for his outstanding contribution to the film arts. Peter Jonas, the former head of the Bavarian State Opera, who insisted on being the one to give the speech for Cranston, credited him for “leading the cavalry charge” of a new form of television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jonas finished his speech by proving he was “a true fan” as he unzipped his jacket to reveal a “Breaking Bad” T-Shirt featuring an image of Cranston as Walter White’s sunglasses- and-black-hat-wearing alter ego Heisenberg from the AMC series. “When you see your likeness tattooed on someone else’s bu*t, you know you’ve made it,” Cranston joked as he accepted the honour.

Earlier the actor said that he had the best time working with James Franco while filming upcoming comedy, Why Him? “I can tell you unequivocally it was the most fun I’ve ever had shooting a movie,” Bryan was quoted in RT Online.

“If you are actually cracking up on set and that’s your job, it’s amazing. But I never want to lose a great line or a great reading, so I really try not to laugh,” James said.

Bryan has been hugely applauded for his role in Breaking Bad. The show has established as one of the greatest actors of all time. Bryan has also won several awards for playing the role.

