Broadway to dim lights in Mike Nichols’s honour

Broadway will dim its lights in honour of the late director Mike Nichols.

The ‘Closer’ filmmaker passed away suddenly at the age of 83 on November 19.

Nichols has already received tributes from Hollywood luminaries including Ron Howard and Mia Farrow, and now Broadway will salute him, reported Variety.

Charlotte St Martin of The Broadway League said, “Legendary director Mike Nichols shared his distinct genius for storytelling through the worlds of stage and film.

“Throughout his celebrated career in many mediums that spanned decades, he was always in awe of the thrill and the miracle that is theatre. His notable presence in our industry will be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans.”

The Broadway League also recently dimmed its lights in honour of Robin Williams and Lauren Bacall following their deaths.

Nichols began his carer on stage as a performer with the influential improvisational group the Compass Players, and later worked extensively on Broadway in productions such as The Odd Couple, Spamalot and most recently Betrayal.

He holds the record for most Tony Award wins for Best Direction of a Play with six in all.

