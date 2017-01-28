Latest News

British actor John Hurt, star of ‘The Elephant Man’, dead at 77

John Hurt was battling with the early stages of pancreatic cancer and was receiving treatment.

By: Reuters | London | Published:January 28, 2017 10:00 am
john hurt dead, john hurt harry potter, harry potter actor dead, john hurt the elephant man, british actor john hurt dead, john hurt oscar nominated, john hurt 200 movies, john hurt career, john hurt cancer, john hurt illness, john hurt death reason, renowned hollywood actor, john hurt age, john hurt actor, john hurt harry potter, hollywoood news, hollywood updates, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news John Hurt acted in more than 200 movies and television series over a career spanning six decades.

Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in The Elephant Man and his supporting role in Midnight Express, has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the BBC reported on Saturday. He was 77.

Hurt, who had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades, revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment.

The actor who is known for his role as Mr. Ollivander in the Harry Potter films, and has also starred in Hellboy and Doctor Who, told Radio Times in August 2015, “I’m can’t say I worry about mortality, but it’s impossible to get to my age and not have a little contemplation of it.”

More from the world of Entertainment:

 

“We’re all just passing time, and occupy our chair very briefly. But my treatment is going terrifically well, so I’m optimistic.”

harry-potter-ollivander-john-hurt John Hurt as as Mr. Ollivander in the Harry Potter franchise.

The actor is survived by his wife of 12 years, Anwen Rees-Myers. Hurt recently starred as a priest in the Oscar-nominated biopic of President John F. Kennedy’s widow, Jackie.

The BBC, citing the actor’s agent, said the Harry Potter actor had died. Further details of the circumstances of his death were not immediately reported.

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 28: Latest News