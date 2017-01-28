British actor John Hurt, star of ‘The Elephant Man’, dead at 77

John Hurt acted in more than 200 movies and television series over a career spanning six decades. John Hurt acted in more than 200 movies and television series over a career spanning six decades.

Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in The Elephant Man and his supporting role in Midnight Express, has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, the BBC reported on Saturday. He was 77.

Hurt, who had starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six decades, revealed in 2015 that he was suffering from the early stages of pancreatic cancer and that he was receiving treatment.

The actor who is known for his role as Mr. Ollivander in the Harry Potter films, and has also starred in Hellboy and Doctor Who, told Radio Times in August 2015, “I’m can’t say I worry about mortality, but it’s impossible to get to my age and not have a little contemplation of it.”

“We’re all just passing time, and occupy our chair very briefly. But my treatment is going terrifically well, so I’m optimistic.”

The actor is survived by his wife of 12 years, Anwen Rees-Myers. Hurt recently starred as a priest in the Oscar-nominated biopic of President John F. Kennedy’s widow, Jackie.

The BBC, citing the actor’s agent, said the Harry Potter actor had died. Further details of the circumstances of his death were not immediately reported.