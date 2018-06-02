Brian De Palma writing a Harvey Weinstein horror film

Brian De Palma returns to the horror genre? Brian De Palma returns to the horror genre?

Brian De Palma, known for movies like 1976’s Carrie, Scarface, and Mission: Impossible, is apparently writing a ‘horror’ film on Harvey Weinstein. A Hollywood film producer, Harvey Weinstein has been indicted for rape and sexual misconduct charges after surrendering to the New York police. He was the target of exposes by The New York Times and The New Yorker when dozens of women came forward to accuse him. Since then, over 70 women have accused him of rape and sexual harassment.

While speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien, De Palma as quoted by Variety.com said, “I’m writing a film about this scandal, a project I’m talking about with a French producer. My character won’t be named Harvey Weinstein but it will be a horror film, with a sexual aggressor, and it will take place in the film industry.” Dalma’s Domino starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice van Houten has finished shooting but he says it was a terrible experience for him and the film might not get a release.

Since last year, Hollywood has been rocked against allegations of sexual assault against not just against Harvey Weinstein, but also against others like Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman and most recently Morgan Freeman. The allegations inspired #MeToo movement that made women and men, not just in Hollywood, come forward to speak about their experiences of sexual misconduct.

The reactions to Weinstein’s indictment were jubilant. Rose McGowan, one of the prime whistle-blowers, came down harshly on media’s role, “Indicted. Finally. I’ve been indicted by the media he’s bought out for years to trash me. Who I am has been told to the world for me in magazines, newspapers, blogs, videos, tabloids. The narrative of me-my story-has been sold to you as a work of fiction. The media often cuts you when they can, especially if they’ve been paid off to – the journalists and reporters who are safe in their cubicles and do not have to drown in your tears or see the bruises. All they see is numbers. Views. Ratings”

