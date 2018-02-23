Actor Brendan Fraser reveals his harrowing experience with HFPA president

Actor Brendan Fraser revealed the incident that happened in 2003. Actor Brendan Fraser revealed the incident that happened in 2003.

Actor Brendan Fraser has joined the list of #MeToo supporters as he came out with his harrowing experience of being inappropriately touched by Philip Berk, a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). HFPA is the organization that hosts the Golden Globes every year.

In an interview to GQ, Fraser recounts the incident that happened at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2003. Fraser describes that the incident happened in the midst of a crowded room when Berk came forward to shake his hand. Fraser tells GQ, “His left hand reaches around, grabs my ass cheek, and one of his fingers touches me in the taint. And he starts moving it around.”

Fraser was eventually able to get Berk’s hand off and said, “I felt ill. I felt like a little kid. I felt like there was a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry. I felt like someone had thrown invisible paint on me.”

After the incident, Fraser’s representatives asked for a written apology from Berk which he even got. The letter admitted no wrongdoing but stated, “If I’ve done anything that upset Mr. Fraser, it was not intended and I apologize.”

Brendan further says, “I was blaming myself and I was miserable—because I was saying, ‘This is nothing; this guy reached around and he copped a feel.’ That summer wore on—and I can’t remember what I went on to work on next.” After the said incident, Fraser says that he was rarely invited for the Golden Globes.

Brendan is known for his work in films like The Mummy, George of the Jungle, Encino Man, among many others.

