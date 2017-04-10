Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk welcome their first baby

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper welcomed their first baby who was born two weeks ago. Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper welcomed their first baby who was born two weeks ago.

Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend of two years, model Irina Shayk, welcomed their first baby together. The baby is said to have born two weeks ago. The baby is the first child for the Russian supermodel, 31, and the Silver Linings Playbook star, 42, who have been dating since spring 2015.

The news of the couple being pregnant first came out in February when the model’s baby bump was clearly visible under an all-black ensemble during a trip to Disneyland, where she sported a Minnie Mouse-ears headband. While Cooper was not seen with Shayk on that day, sources told People Magazine that he is more protective of his girlfriend due to her pregnancy. Shayk, who is active on photo-sharing site Instagram, has stayed quiet about the baby’s birth over the past two weeks and chose to keep her social media posts on her friends and editorial work she has done.

“He has been spotted dropping her off at the airport with kisses as she is about to take off for another job. They are just a very sweet couple,” a source told the magazine. It’s likely that the Los Angeles digs the duo plan to raise their baby in has undergone quite the change since December, when a source told PEOPLE it wasn’t exactly baby-proof. “It seems Los Angeles is now their home base. When they are together in L.A., they are very low-key and mostly hang out at home.”

Representatives for both Shayk and Cooper did not comment on the news.

