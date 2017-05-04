Brad Pitt talks about quitting alcohol, moving forward with life

Actor Brad Pitt talks about why he quit alcohol and how it has changed his life. (Image: APH) Actor Brad Pitt talks about why he quit alcohol and how it has changed his life. (Image: APH)

Brad Pitt revealed quite a bit about himself and how he has started to move forward in life. He seems quite proud about having quit alcohol, and sticking to cranberry juice and fizzy water nowadays. He said, “Personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that’s part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve,” in an interview with GQ magazine.

He also seems to think that it is time for change, and that during this time he has had the time and opportunity to look at what he doesn’t like about himself. “In the end, you find: I am those things I don’t like. That is a part of me. I can’t deny that. I have to accept that. And in fact, I have to embrace that. I need to face that and take care of that. Because by denying it, I deny myself. I am those mistakes. For me, this period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street. I’m an assh**e when it comes to this need for justice. I don’t know where it comes from, this hollow quest for justice for some perceived slight. I can drill on that for days and years. It’s done me no good whatsoever,”

He also added, “It’s such a silly idea, the idea that the world is fair. And this is coming from a guy who hit the lottery, I’m well aware of that. I hit the lottery, and I still would waste my time on those hollow pursuits.”

The Fight Club actor is also worried about his kids and how the news about divorce and custody battle affects them. He said, “I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it. And of course it’s not done with any kind of delicacy or insight — it’s done to sell. And so you know the most sensational sells, and that’s what they’ll be subjected to, and that pains me,” Pitt said.

