Brad Pitt rocks out with Sting at star-studded charity event

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt appears at a charity gala sharing the stage with singer Sting. Hollywood actor Brad Pitt appears at a charity gala sharing the stage with singer Sting.

Actor Brad Pitt made a rare public appearance long with singer Sting at a star-studded charity event. The 53-year-old actor attended the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation’s fourth annual ROCK4EB! charity gala which was held at a private residence in Malibu, California, reported Entertainment Tonight. Pitt took the stage to introduce the British singer-songwriter and his good friend Chris Cornell of the rock band Soundgarden.

The Allied star appeared to be in great spirit while seated next to Sting on stage, and the smiles continued when he posed for a photo alongside Cornell and Zach Galifianakis. Sting and Cornell teamed up for an epic mashup performance at the event, which included “Every Breath You Take” by the Police and Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.”

Honoured to participate in the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation’s ROCK4EB! event with these gentlemen 📷 by Amy Decker pic.twitter.com/nJiqr8LIby — Sting (@OfficialSting) January 15, 2017

More from the world of Entertainment:

Both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have kept low-key profiles post their split. The first time that Brad made his public appearance after they filed a divorce was at the private screening of Moonlight.

Also read: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt reach agreement to handle divorce privately

The actor, who is one of the producers, appeared to be in high spirits as he posed for a shot with Roberts, Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes, and writer/director Barry Jenkins. Pitt also took to the podium with Roberts to speak about the highly-acclaimed film.

With inputs from PTI

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd