Brad Pitt reunites with children for first time post split with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt met all his six kids at his house in Los Feliz, California. Brad Pitt met all his six kids at his house in Los Feliz, California.

Brad Pitt spent some quality time with all six children for the first time since his divorce with Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt met all his six kids at his house in Los Feliz, California. Brad and Angelina have been in a legal custody battle over their six children since their split in October last year. “His kids visited him at his Los Feliz home on the evening of April 2,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. Brad and Angelia have six children: Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8.

According to media reports, it was for the first time that the actor spends time with all his six kids post his divorce with Angelina. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt was spotted during a rare public sight in California and actor looked shockingly thin.

Also Read: Baahubali 2: Sathyaraj says sorry for Cauvery row remarks, requests for film’s release. Watch video

Earlier, Angelina opened up about her split with Brad and said that they will always be a family. “I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time… And we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it. Many, many people find themselves in this situation. My whole, my family… We’ve all being through a difficult time. My focus is my children, our children… And my focus is finding this way through.We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer, ” Jolie told BBC World News’ Yalda Hakim in Cambodia.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd