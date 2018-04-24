Brad Pitt to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Manson movie

Quentin Tarantino’s Mason movie is titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino’s Mason movie is titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Quentin Tarantino is soon returning with Brad Pitt in an upcoming film based on the infamous Manson murders that shocked Hollywood in 1960s. Tarantino says that the movie will be closest to Pulp Fiction. 1994’s Pulp Fiction is considered as one of the best films of that year and also Tarantino’s best work. He reveals that apart from Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt also stars in the film.

He further described his movie in Las Vegas. As quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “Sony and myself will be coming to the theatres with the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford. It’s very hush hush and top secret. But I can tell you that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969, at the height of the counterculture, hippy revolution and the height of new Hollywood. Street by street, block by block, we’ll transform Los Angeles into the Hollywood of 1969.”

DiCaprio seems super excited about the movie. DiCaprio will be working with Tarantino for the first time. Brad Pitt has worked with the director in Inglorious Basterds. “It’s hard to speak about a film that we haven’t done yet, but I’m incredibly excited … to work with Brad Pitt, and I think he’s going to transport us. I’m a huge fan of Singin’ in the Rain — movies about Hollywood. As an L.A. native, having read the script, it’s one of the most amazing screenplays. We are going to do our best job to make it fantastic,” said DiCaprio. Margot Robbie had confirmed that she will play Sharon Tate in the film.

The film was supposed to be produced by The Weinstein Company. But after the scandal and subsequent backlash in the form of Me Too and Time’s Up movements, Tarantino found a new home for the movie in Sony. Other studios like Disney were also under consideration. The film is now titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd