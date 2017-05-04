Brad Pitt on split from Angelina Jolie: It’s jarring for kids to have their family ripped apart

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seperated last year. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seperated last year.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt has opened up for the first time about his much publicised split with actress wife Angelina Jolie, saying that the end of the marriage had a jarring effect on their kids. Jolie, 41, filed for divorce last September after a reported altercation involving the couple’s 15-year-old son, Maddox, which led to an investigation by the FBI and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Pitt was ultimately given a clean chit by the agencies. In a recent interview with GQ magazine, the 53-year-old actor said he and Jolie are now primarily focused on co-parenting their six children. “I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court — it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.’ And it seems to be true,” he said.

Court proceedings are just an “investment in vitriolic hatred”, he added. “You spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong… I just refuse. And fortunately, my partner (Jolie) in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart,” Pitt said.

While the actor said he was still grieving the end of his marriage and joy remained “elusive”, he revealed that after the separation he had abandoned substance use — including of alcohol, marijuana and cigarettes — and had been “sober” for six months.

“…I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know — things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again,” Pitt said.

Also Read: Fawad Khan’s intimate photoshoot with wife Sadaf will make you forget all that he has done onscreen so far. See pics

The star delved into his destructive drinking habits. “I mean, we have a winery. I enjoy wine very, very much, but I just ran it to the ground. I had to step away for a minute. And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good,” he said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now