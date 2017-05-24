Brad Pitt meets Shah Rukh Khan but why was there no lungi dance? Here are all the deets

This is Brad Pitt’s second visit to India. He was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. This is Brad Pitt’s second visit to India. He was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.

What happens when two of the biggest stars in two of the biggest film industries in the world meet? What do they talk about? What they learn from each other? Exactly these questions hovered in our minds when news came in that Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt is in India and meeting Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. This is Brad’s second trip to India and he is here to promote his Netflix film, War Machine. While the meeting was quite an exclusive affair, Shah Rukh took to his Twitter page after chatting with Brad and told us a little more about what exactly happened behind those closed doors.

Sharing his experience of hosting Brad, SRK wrote on Twitter, “My best 2 David & Brad for the release of War Machine on @netflix Pleasure to meet u both & Brad the dance remains.”

My best 2 David & Brad for the release of War Machine on @netflix Pleasure to meet u both & Brad the dance remains pic.twitter.com/mxq0GKrqoL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 24, 2017

Out of the several things SRK and Brad chit-chatted, dance surely is at the top of the list. “I wouldn’t make it in Bollywood, I can’t dance,” Brad told Shah Rukh, to which our King Khan replied, “We can make anyone dance.” SRK responded. “I just spread my arms and do nothing, that’s a step,” he quipped.

Shah Rukh revealed that Brad’s film The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button was his favourite. “I am a fan of Twelve Monkeys. That’s when I became (Brad Pitt’s) fan,” reported PTI. Brad looked equally curious to know more about Indian films. “How much time it takes to complete a film in India?” he questioned SRK to which the Indian star replied, “40 days, and more if there is a problem,” reported PTI.

So one thing is sure, they did indulge in some intimate talk, and left with the promise of shaking a leg together the next time they meet.

Check out some pictures from the meeting between Brad Pitt and Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai today.

Brad Pitt is reportedly staying at the Trident Hotel in South Mumbai, and is expected to make a quick appearance at the special screening of War Machine at PVR Highstreet Phoenix. Though some insiders also claim that he might give the screening a miss. War Machine is based on the bestselling non-fiction book The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan, and stars Brad Pitt as General McMahon whose cocky reputation lands him in trouble. The big budget satirical comedy has been produced by his company Plan B. Its earlier productions include Oscar-winners 12 Years A Slave and Moonlight.

Brad Pitt last made a visit to India with former wife Angelina Jolie, who was shooting for A Mighty Heart in the country. Though Angelina and Brad announced their divorce earlier this year, this did not stop the hunk from coming over again with his latest film.

(With PTI inputs)

