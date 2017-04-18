Brad Pitt looks shockingly thin. Is divorce from Angelina Jolie taking a toll on him?

Latest News

During a rare public sighting on Saturday, actor Brad Pitt looked surprisingly thin and gaunt. This was one of the few rare sightings of actor post his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

During a rare public sighting on Saturday, actor Brad Pitt looked surprisingly thin and gaunt. He was seen visiting his art studio in Los Angeles, California when this picture was taken. A slew of these pictures have also surfaced online. Dressed in a pair of long-sleeved shirt and denim, Brad looked much slimmer. This was one of the few rare sightings of actor post his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The actor has been staying at a Los Angeles art studio after the divorce. The actor has also been staying away from the spotlight to deal with his broken heart and has busied himself in creating a sculpture under the direction of his friend, British artist Thomas Houseago, reported Daily Mail. The report also suggests that Brad spends around 15 hours a day inside his studio and listens to a playlist of sad songs.

A US weekly report also suggested that Brad is working on his fitness. “He lost a bunch of weight. He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals,” a close Pitt source was quoted in US weekly post his break up with Angelina.

However, Brad’s slender look could be for a sci-fi flick, Ad Astra, reported US weekly. The filming of Ad Astra is to begin from July and actor plays an autistic engineer in the film. “He’s exercising. He does a lot of weight training. He’s dedicated to clean living and eating right,” a source close to the project told the newspaper.

Brad and Angelina parted ways in October 2016. The two, over the next few months, were involved in a bitter legal battle for the custody of their six children. Some media outlets suggested last month that two are finally getting along and thinking about co-parenting their children.

