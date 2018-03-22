Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston to rekindle relationship?

Former power couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly considering giving their relationship another go. Former power couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly considering giving their relationship another go.

Actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly considering giving their relationship another chance. Pitt and Aniston have been secretly meeting after actor George Clooney encouraged Pitt to reach out to her following her split from actor Justin Theroux, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“They’ve been secretly getting together for late night hookups, and it’s all because of George. George was the first person to call him when his marriage to Angie (Angelina Jolie) imploded. After Jen and Justin announced their split, he encouraged Brad to reach out and give their relationship another chance,” a source told Star magazine.

While Aniston was close to Clooney when she was with Pitt in late 1990s until early 2005, Clooney was shunted out of Pitt’s life by Jolie during Pitt’s relationship with the Maleficent actress. And now that Jolie has left Pitt, Clooney took the opportunity to get Pitt back together with Aniston.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston remained the high profile couple of Hollywood for five long years from 2000 to 2005 before they announced their tragic divorce. Pitt then went on to marry Angelina Jolie and parted ways with her in 2016.

On the work front, Pitt will be starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and reuniting with Quentin Tarantino for the director’s upcoming ninth film titled, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film will hit the theatres in 2019.

