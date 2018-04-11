Is Brad Pitt dating MIT professor Neri Oxman?

Brad Pitt is reportedly dating MIT professor Neri Oxman. Brad Pitt is reportedly dating MIT professor Neri Oxman.

The rumours of Brad Pitt dating MIT professor Nexi Oxman refuse to die down. This would be the 54-year-old actor’s first major relationship after he parted ways with longtime wife Angelina Jolie in September 2016.

“Brad’s absolutely smitten by her, their chemistry is really off the charts. They got romantically involved almost right away. He’s been going to great length to make sure he’s not spotted by prying eyes.” a source recently told US Weekly.

But that doesn’t mean the two have not been going out together. “Brad and Neri have traveled together internationally on several occasions. They are very much a couple,” continued the source. But a separate source also told the publication that their relationship ‘is solely a professional’ one.

However last month, it was reported that the actor was busy rekindling his relationship with F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor Jennifer Aniston. “They’ve been secretly getting together for late night hookups, and it’s all because of George Clooney. George was the first person to call him when his marriage to Angelina Jolie imploded. After Jen and Justin announced their split, he encouraged Brad to reach out and give their relationship another chance,” a source had told Star magazine.

In between, rumours of him being interested in Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke had also surfaced. Rumours had sparked off when during a charity event, Pitt had offered to pay 120,000 dollars to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke. The actor, however, was outbid by another gala-goer.

Meanwhile, the Fight Club actor and Angelina Jolie are still working out the details of their divorce settlement. The parents of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne were reportedly trying to keep the case “private and they want things to be amicable.”

On the work front, Brad will be starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and reuniting with Quentin Tarantino for the director’s upcoming ninth film titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film will hit the theatres in 2019.

