Brad Pitt coming to India to promote War Machine?

Our all-time favourite, Hollywood’s royalty Brad Pitt is all set to come to India with his next film, says the buzz . The 53-year-old actor is busy promoting his Netflix film, War Machine, across the world and his next stop is said to be India, according to sources. The film is going to have a special screening in Mumbai today but it is not confirmed if Pitt would be attending it.

According to sources, Pitt will be promoting the film in India and will also meet Shah Rukh Khan at a special event where the two will be seen discussing the film. Now what better way to discuss film promotions than talk to the most successful actor and filmmaker in India, isn’t it?

Just a few days back, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor was in Tokyo, Japan, to promote War Machine.

War Machine is the big budget satirical comedy starring Brad Pitt as General McMahon whose cocky reputation lands him in trouble. Produced by his company Plan B, which has earlier produced films such as Oscar-winners 12 Years A Slave and Moonlight, it is based on the bestselling non-fiction book The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying inside Story of America’s War in Afghanistan. It was written by late journalist Michael Hastings who followed former US commanding general Stanley McChrystal around Afghanistan in 2010 for an article.

This will be Brad Pitt’s second visit to India. The last time he came here, he was accompanied by former wife Angelina Jolie and their brood. Jolie was shooting A Mighty heart in India and the entire family had come along. Jolie and Pitt announced their divorce earlier this year.

