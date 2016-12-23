Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie in court papers

Angelina Jolie – Brad Pitt’s next hearing is scheduled for January 17. Angelina Jolie – Brad Pitt’s next hearing is scheduled for January 17.

Actor Brad Pitt has fired back in his bitter custody battle with his estranged wife Angelina Jolie over their six children by requesting to have their divorce proceedings sealed.

Pitt’s team in California Superior Court papers have accused Jolie of releasing details of their temporary custody agreement through her recent court filings in the case.

They claim Jolie “exposed” the star couple’s six children “by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals” and allege she “has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record”.

The papers say Jolie, “appears to be determined to ignore even agreed upon standards relating to the children’s best interest”, and ask Judge Richard J. Burdge Jr to grant a motion sealing the case.

A hearing is scheduled for January 17.

A source close to Jolie told pagesix.com the couple had agreed days ago to seal the documents and that Pitt’s papers were unnecessary.

But a source from Pitt’s team said: “If they’d agreed to that, there would be no need for a hearing on January 17.”

Recently, Brad Pitt’s request to seal his child custody dispute was denied. He was fighting for increased time with their kids. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard J. Burdge Jr. denied Pitt’s request in a brief written order that states the filing did not meet the requirements for sealing details at this time.

The 52-year-old actor’s move came two days after the release of a custody agreement that he and his estranged wife reached in late October. The agreement calls for the actor to have visitation with his children under the guidance of a therapist.