Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reach a solid agreement to co-parent their six kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have come forward with a settlement involving their kids. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have come forward with a settlement involving their kids.

There was once a time when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt gave couple goals. Then their divorce news broke hearts of their fans, and eventually there came a time when they couldn’t even stand each other. But now both the actors are making an effort for the sake of their six children – Pax, Maddox, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne and Zahara. The actors have reached a solid agreement that they will co-parent them.

“When Brad and Angie talk, it’s just about the kids. Usually he’s ringing one of the phones to speak to them and Angie will pick up. Or, sometimes they talk directly about any child related issues that arise,” Hollywoodlife.com reported.

The report also warned fans, to not get their hopes up as the divorce is still happening. They have only restricted their conversations to their children. “Brad and Angie both have excellent management and legal teams dealing with all the other stuff, so neither really sees the point in calling just to have a friendly chat or rehash old business,” mentioned a source to Hollywoodlife.com

Brad has reportedly been quite straight forward with the kids and has not given them any false hope. Another report in OK Magazine said, that the War Machine actor often reminds the kids of their divorce when he and Angelina are in therapy.

Not very long ago, the whole family was spotted spending a quality time in London. Although the trip was short, it had some good influence on Brad Pitt.

“He’s back home now with a new perspective on his life, his career, and his place in the world. Brad is hopeful about his future now that he has returned stateside after the whirlwind trip that included several countries,” an insider told Hollywoodlife.com.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd