Borg/McEnroe trailer: The story of rivals turned friends Björn Borg and John McEnroe looks intriguing

2017 seems to be a year of celebrating the legends of the sports world. After Sachin: A Million Dreams, a docu-drama which narrated to the world what goes into the making of a cricket legend like Sachin Tendulkar, here is a movie on tennis legends Björn Borg and his greatest rival on the tennis court, John McEnroe. The biopic film titled, Borg/McEnroe, directed by Janus Metz Pedersen will see US actor Shia LaBeouf as McEnroe, while Swedish actor Sverrir Gudnason will play Borg.

Borg/McEnroe, is a film that brings forth the infamous rivalry between the two tennis players at the 1980 Wimbledon final, considered to be one of the best tennis matches ever played. It was the passion of the two tennis stars and their own unique style of playing that made them stand against each other strong and determined. The trailer of the movie has been released and it looks like everything which makes a sports biopic worth a watch. The passion and the love for their game are perfectly portrayed onscreen by actors Shia LaBeouf and Sverrir Gudnason.

According to a Reuters report, Janus Metz Pedersen, the director, while talking about the film at a press conference said, “I think it’s a story about two people who were seen as opposites but had more in common than most people know of and a friendship developing out of that meeting.”

Watch the trailer here:

Before filming the movie, LaBeouf in an interview with Variety in October, said, “McEnroe and I have everything in common. Passionate. Perfectionist. Narcissistic. I’m a bit of a caricature also. You look for parallels in your life, and I’m lucky because there is a lot here…I’m eager to meet him before we shoot. I got nothing but love and respect for him. The script is brilliant. We are all here because of that. I cried the first time I read it. It’s not based on a book or a biography. It’s based on hard work.”

The release date of the film has not yet been revealed but it is being speculated that it will be out in the theatres between September and November.

