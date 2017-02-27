Bollywood laughs at Oscars 2017’s expense: ‘This doesn’t happen at our award shows’

Karan Johar, Farha Khan speak against Oscar goof-up. Karan Johar, Farha Khan speak against Oscar goof-up.

For the first time in the history of Oscars, the most awaited announcement of who won the Best Film award was a goof-fest. Yes, the snafu happened and it was quite a dramatic ending to this year’s Academy Awards. However, it seems, Bollywood celebs do not agree with us. Farah Khan took to Twitter and expressed that such things do not happen in Bollywood. The ace director/choreographer wrote, “#Oscars saving the best moment for last!At least this doesn’t happen in our award shows.. we just give to whoever is still there in the audience.”

It all happened when La La Land, which won six trophies including best director and actress, was incorrectly declared the best picture winner by Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway at the ceremony. However, midway through their victory speech, the musical’s one of the producers, Jordan Horowitz, realised the error and announced that the award actually belonged to Moonlight. Bollywood celebs were as shocked as the rest of the world when they were not laughing out loud at the expense of Oscars.

A shocked Azmi posted,”What? I just cant believe what happened at the Oscars!!!” Johar tweeted, “That was the most ridiculous and hysterical goof up in the history of the academy awards!!!!! #oscarbooboo.”

Agreeing with him, Sonu Sood wrote that if nothing else the title are shared by both the films. He wrote, “… or sometimes give it to both the films.” A few Bollywood fans wrote that Oscars should perhaps learn something from Indian award shows where if there is a tie between two critically acclaimed films, then one is given the Best Film and the other is given Critics Award for Best Film.

Emma Stone on the Best Picture confusion: “I was holding my best actress card the entire time.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/umVDaUvgH5 — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2017

However, a few have also appreciated the La La Land producer Fred Berger, who announced the winner and accepted the loss with such a grace. Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote, “Full respect to the producer of La La Land who announced Moonlight as the winner. Pure grace.”

Sophie Choudhary said, “Give #WarrenBeatty a break. He didn’t wanna read a card that said: “Emma stone La la Land” for best pic! He knew there was a goof up! #Oscars.” Well, this one goof-up is going down in the history just like what happened at the Miss Universe pageant when the host Steve Harvey announced the wrong winner.

That was the most ridiculous and hysterical goof up in the history of the academy awards!!!!! #oscarbooboo — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 27, 2017

Warren will want to BEAT someone! And Faye just faded away! #Oscars — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 27, 2017

#Oscars saving the best moment for last!At least this doesn’t happen in our award shows.. we just give to whoever is still there in audience — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 27, 2017

… or sometimes give it to both the films🤔🤔🤔 http://t.co/EmRy3TRgv9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 27, 2017

Full respect to the producer of La La Land who announced Moonlight as the winner. Pure grace. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #Oscars2017 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 27, 2017

The La La Land team was celebrating onstage when producer Jordan Horwitz took to the microphone to say: ”There’s been a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won.” He then graciously passed his statue to the “Moonlight” producers, saying, “This is not a joke.” Gasps were heard around the auditorium.

”I noticed the commotion that was happening and I thought that something strange had occurred,” Jenkins said backstage. ”The last 20 minutes of my life have been insane.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel came forward to inform the cast that ‘Moonlight’ had indeed won, showing the inside of the envelope as proof. “I knew I would screw this up,” said Kimmel, a first-time host.

”Moonlight” co-star Mahershala Ali, the supporting actor winner, said the conclusion “threw me a bit.” “I don’t want to go up there and take anything from someone,” he said afterward. ”It’s very hard to feel joy in a moment like that.”

‘La La Land’ still collected a leading six awards, including honors for cinematography, production design, score, the song ‘City of Stars’ and best director. Chazelle, the 32-year-old filmmaker, became the youngest to win best director. “This was a movie about love and I was luckily enough to fall in love while making it,” said Chazelle, speaking about his girlfriend and Oscars date, Olivia Hamilton.

