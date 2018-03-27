Fox shuffles release dates of X-Men Dark Phoenix, Bohemian Rhapsody

Makers say X-Men: Dark Phoenix has a lot of pressure on it. Makers say X-Men: Dark Phoenix has a lot of pressure on it.

Twentieth Century Fox has shuffled the releases of its most awaited films, including X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Bohemian Rhapsody. The next post-Apocalypse installment of the superhero saga X-Men has been bumped from its planned November release date to February 14, 2019. The studio made the announcement late Monday night, as reported by Deadline, along with a few other shuffles.

Bohemian Rhapsody, based on the life of Freddie Mercury, will now open on November 2 this year which was supposed to be the release date for X-Men’s upcoming installment. In fact, The New Mutants (the next X-Men spin-off) has also be rescheduled from February 22, 2019 to August 2, 2019.

Bohemian Rhapsody is facing some speed bumps with its directors as Bryan Singer was replaced by Dexter Fletcher after he was accused of lack of professionalism. Dark Phoenix, too, has a lot of pressure on it, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

The report continues to read that actor Sophie Turner, also know for playing Sansa Stark in the American fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, will now return as the younger Jean from X-Men: Apocalypse to tell a more comic book-accurate story. “I think we took our eye off what has always been the bedrock of the franchise which is these characters,” director Simon Kinberg told EW of The Last Stand. “It became about global destruction and visual effects over emotion and character,” he added.

He further said, “One of the things I went into [Dark Phoenix] wanting to do is obviously focus on the characters and give them real emotions to play and come up with a theme that would make it feel relevant and necessary in today’s world.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix also stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult and Tye Sheridan, among others.

