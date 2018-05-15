Bohemian Rhapsody trailer: Rami Malek channels Freddie Mercury

The trailer of Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is out, and it looks epic. The trailer of Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is out, and it looks epic.

In the trailer Emmy-winning Mr Robot star Rami Malek sings his heart out like there's no tomorrow.

The trailer opens with a strong chorus and sees Malek impersonate Mercury so well that it becomes hard to distinguish one from the other. Songs like We Will Rock You and Queen plays in the background as Malek as Mercury journeys through hits and misses of the latter’s career.

Malek exudes the charm and confidence of Queen’s lead singer. A thin Mercury, a long-haired Mercury, hair-slick-back-to-perfection Mercury alternatively grace the screen, and you are left with no doubt that the movie will potentially be a big success. The dedication of Malek shines through the screen.

“When I got this role, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, this could be a career-defining performance.’ And then two minutes later I thought, ‘This could be a career killer’,” Malek had earlier said in a press meet. But the actor was convinced of taking up the job after he realised the pain and passion Mercury actually put in his work.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.”

