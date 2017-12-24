Bob Givens, veteran animator of Bugs Bunny, dead at 99

Bob Givens, one of the animators behind Bugs Bunny passed away at his home in Burbank, California. He was 99. Bob Givens, one of the animators behind Bugs Bunny passed away at his home in Burbank, California. He was 99.

The animator who helped design Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd has died. Bob Givens was 99 years old. Daughter Mariana Givens says her father died on December 14 in Burbank, California from acute respiratory failure. Bob Givens started working for Walt Disney Studios right out of high school and later joined what would become Warner Bros. His version of Bugs Bunny debuted in 1940. Other characters he illustrated over his six-decade career included Tom and Jerry, Daffy Duck, Alvin and the Chipmunks and Popeye. To children, who were born in the 90s, these cartoons still happen to be deeply etched to their memories.

In a career spanning for nearly six decades, Bob Givens also brought his skills to TV advertising, animating cartoon insects for Raid bug-killer commercials. Mariana Givens said Saturday that she always likened her father to Popeye when she was growing up. He was always energetic and resilient, and even smoked a pipe.

“My Heartfelt thank you and appreciation for all of Dad’s animation Family, Hayward High School friends and my church family in Santa Barbara, for your love and support of the loss of my father. Thank you Evergreen Retirement for your care and teamwork thru All! I love All of you❤️💔💔,” Mariana Givens wrote on Facebook.

Some of the most popular and remarkable animated works of Bob Givens are Tom and Jerry, Daffy Duck, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and Popeye. He was later employed by the Walt Disney Company and his first big project was when he was called on board for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.



