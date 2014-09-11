Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation in M Pleasant. (Source: AP)

Gorgeous couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated two years of wedding bliss. The couple tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation in M Pleasant, South Carolina on September 9, 2012, reported E!Online.

Since the famous duo tied the knot they have maintained a relatively low profile. But despite the fact that the duo may be honouring their special day in private, the former Gossip Girl star didn’t hold back when recently asked to share what she and her husband will be giving each other for their second wedding anniversary.

“Normally, we make something for each other. Because that’s something that lasts and isn’t something you just found and bought in a store,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App