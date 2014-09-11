Presents Latest News

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Gorgeous couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated two years of wedding bliss.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: September 11, 2014 1:22 pm
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation in M Pleasant. (Source: AP) Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation in M Pleasant. (Source: AP)
Related News

Gorgeous couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds celebrated two years of wedding bliss. The couple tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation in M Pleasant, South Carolina on September 9, 2012, reported E!Online.

Since the famous duo tied the knot they have maintained a relatively low profile. But despite the fact that the duo may be honouring their special day in private, the former Gossip Girl star didn’t hold back when recently asked to share what she and her husband will be giving each other for their second wedding anniversary.

“Normally, we make something for each other. Because that’s something that lasts and isn’t something you just found and bought in a store,” she said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Apr 02: Latest News