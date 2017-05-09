Blade Runner 2049 full trailer: This story isn’t over yet. There is still a page left

Blade Runner 2049 trailer is gorgeous. Blade Runner 2049 trailer is gorgeous.

“Every civilization was built off the back of a disposable workforce. But I can only make so many. Happy birthday.” Blade Runner 2049’s full length trailer opens ominously enough with a silver-eyed Jared Leto birthing a Replicant. Suffused with orange and purple, the aesthetically interesting trailer begins with Officer K (Ryan Gosling) out to kill some robots and find his predecessor Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford). As K’s boss Robin Wright puts it, “There is an order to things. That’s what we do here: We keep order. The world is built on a wall that separates kind. Tell either side there’s no wall, you bought a war.”

Watch: Blade Runner 2049 trailer

Plot was not the strength of Blade Runner. It was not in 1982, it is not in 2017. What wins you over is the music and the visuals. As Dennis Villeneuve introduces us to the sequel of the Ridley Scott classic, which coincidentally was set in 2019, we have to give it the applause it deserves — it is just gorgeous. And now for the purists who want their plot, this is what the gist of the film says: Officer K unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. As fans, we want the answer to a question Scott left unanswered those years ago: Was Deckard a Replicant himself? If yes, Is K a Replicant too? And then, we want a film that stays with us for the next 30 years, or more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd