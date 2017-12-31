Black Panther’s baddie Killmonger influenced by The Dark Knight’s Joker

Michael B Jordan will play Killmonger in Black Panther. Michael B Jordan will play Killmonger in Black Panther.

Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the best things in cinema right now, especially for superhero fans. But there is one thing that has plagued the films in the universe: uninteresting villains. Save for a few like Loki and Hela, most of the films in the universe, that were good otherwise, have been marred by boring, one-dimensional villains. On the other side of the spectrum, DC’s universe too has this problem apart from a host of other problems, but DC, or more accurately Christopher Nolan, has given one of the best bad guy (it does sound oxymoronic) in cinema, the Joker, played by Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight.

Now it seems, Michael B Jordan, who will portray the role of antagonist Killmonger in the next and 18th MCU film, Black Panther, has taken a page out of Joker’s book. He is also apparently a fan of Michael Fassbender’s Magneto in X-Men films. Speaking to Empire magazine, Jordan said, “You see performances as an actor, and as a fan – you look at Heath Ledger’s performance, say, in The Dark Knight, and it’s like, “Wow”. I want to try to get something like that. You want Michael Fassbender’s Magneto. Just trying to find my place amongst those roles, and strive for that, even if I don’t make it.”

Currently, all we know of Killmonger’s role in Black Panther is that he is a threat to Chadwick Boseman T’Challa (Black Panther) and the throne of the kingdom of Wakanda. The trailer has not revealed much so we do not know if he is more of a physical threat or he will be the agent of chaos like the Joker was. Heath Ledger, who died before the release of The Dark Knight, received a posthumous Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Black Panther will hit theatres on February 16, 2018.

