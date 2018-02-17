Black Panther: What do those post-credit scenes mean

Black Panther post-credits pave the way for Avengers: Infinity War. Black Panther post-credits pave the way for Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Panther is all set to become another blockbuster from Marvel Cinematic Universe. Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, among many others, Black Panther has received almost universal praise from critics, who have applauded its story, performances, and also how openly and freely it celebrates African cultures and traditions. In India, too, this Ryan Coogler directorial has opened on a strong note, collecting Rs 5.60 crore on its first day.

If you have seen the movie, you might have stayed for the post-credits scenes since it is a Marvel film. In true MCU tradition, Black Panther has two scenes after its runtime is done – one mid-credits and one post-credits. If you have not seen the film, and wish to, it is probably a good idea to stop reading and come back after watching the film. There be spoilers not just for the post-credit scenes but also for the plot.

SPOILERS AHEAD

After T’Challa defeats Killmonger, and reoccupies the throne of Wakanda, he takes a decision to makes his country public. He decides his country will no longer stay hidden and will actually establish diplomatic and trade relations with other countries. In the mid-credits scene, he announces this at the United Nations that Wakanda will be a part of the global community. There is actually a line which is, I think, a clever but subtle dig on US President Donald Trump: “In times of crisis, wise men build bridges, while foolish men build barriers.” One man is curious about what Wakanda, which poses as a poor African country, has to offer to the world. In reply, T’Challa just smiles.

What this implies is what we have already gleaned from Avengers: Infinity War trailer – that the Wakandans and their army will be actively involved in the war against Thanos and his forces. Of course, other countries (especially Uncle Sam) will clamour for Wakanda’s Vibranium resources, T’Challa has decided his country is more than strong enough to fend off any invasion. Also, Wakandan technology will help the Avengers and others a lot in the war against Thanos. We know from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer that Captain America is already toting around a shield made of Vibranium.

The post-credits scene explains why Bucky Barnes is up and running in Infinity War since he was in cryogenic sleep in Civil War. It seems now that he is cured of his brainwashing by none other than T’Challa kid sister Shuri. Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, comes across as a tech genius who can rival (some say beat) Tony Stark at being more tech-savvy in Black Panther. When Martin Freeman’s Everet Ross is brought, injured, to Wakanda by T’Challa she protests loudly, “Great, another broken white boy for me to fix!” and it turns out, it was Bucky Barnes she was talking about.

