Black Panther: The King of Wakanda has quite the entourage

Black Panther is now about a month away from hitting theatres and as the release date has drawn nearer, Marvel has upped the ante and is releasing promotional clips related to the film every few days. And the newest clip is about Dora Milaje. Black Panther has a special-forces unit consisting of only female warriors called Dora Milaje. These well-trained women, meant to fight as one, protect Black Panther, the throne and his family. The characters of Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead’s Michonne) and Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years as a Slave) are two prominent members of the Dora Milaje.

This sort of entourage that keeps track of the king’s safety is the focus of this TV spot. Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia, an undercover operative and also the former lover of T’Challa (that would be Black Panther’s real name). Danai plays the role of Okoye, the head of Dora Milaje. We saw the fighting style of Dora Milaje in a previous clip.

Black Panther will kick off 2018 for Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther debuted in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War (fighting from Tony’s side) and even before the film was released, a standalone film on the character was announced.

The official synopsis of the film goes thus, “Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.”

