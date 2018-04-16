Post Black Panther success, Catwoman deserves another chance: Halle Berry

Halle Berry played Catwoman in the 2004 film. Halle Berry played Catwoman in the 2004 film.

Actor Halle Berry says after the success of Black Panther, the superhero character of Catwoman deserves a second “chance”. The actor, who played the character in 2004 film Catwoman, was massively criticised for her performance. She famously accepted a Razzie for Best Actress in 2005 and in her speech, she called the film “god-awful movie”.

Black Panther, fronted by Chadwick Boseman, has renewed Berry’s hopes and she said she deserves another opportunity as the Catwoman, EW reported.

“Each story builds on the next. It’s like that old saying goes: behind every ‘Black Panther’ is a great black ‘Catwoman’! You know, I’ve gotten a really bad rap for this role, and I think Catwoman deserves another goddamn chance, don’t you?” she said at the GLAAD Media Awards recently.

Besides Berry, actors Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway are among who have played the character.

Earlier this year, post the release of Black Panther, a Twitter follower had questioned Catwoman writer John Rogers, “Michelle Obama says it’s about time black kids have a superhero that reflects who they are. Why didn’t we hear this when Halle Berry as Catwoman was released years ago? #BlackPanther” to which John replied, As one of the credited writers of CATWOMAN, I believe I have the authority to say: because it was a shit movie dumped by the studio at the end of a style cycle, and had zero cultural relevance either in front of or behind the camera. This is a bad take. Feel shame.”

Also full disclosure: I’ve never watched the movie all the way through in one sitting. I skipped premiere night to shoot @jenni_baird audition footage for GLOBAL FREQUENCY. And they’d fired me anyway for, y’know, snark. — John Rogers (@jonrog1) February 24, 2018

