Black Panther roars its way past 500 million dollars at the domestic box office

Black Panther has broken many box office records. Black Panther has broken many box office records.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most recent release Black Panther is at the top of the box office in its third week. It has crossed the 500 million dollar mark at the US box office according to boxofficemojo.com. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, is keeping at bay movies like Jennifer Lawrence’s Red Sparrow and Bruce Willis’s Death Wish. Globally, too, Black Panther is mauling the competition. It will soon enter the coveted billion-dollar club. Its collection stands at 898 million dollars (rounded off figures).

Black Panther is the harbinger for the biggest MCU film yet, Avengers: Infinity War that will hit theatres on April 27. It is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War. T’Challa returns to his home Wakanda to be crowned king after his father dies. Unbeknownst to him, there are impending threats to his throne and his kingdom.

Black Panther received highly positive reviews. It holds a 97% rating at the box office. The consensus reads, “Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories — and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.”

Black Panther has broken several records. It now holds the record for the biggest opening of any film in the month of February. It is also the biggest superhero origin movie opening of all time. Not just that, it is the biggest movie opening not directed by a white person. Considering how the film is still performing, we would not be surprised if the film still ends up breaking a record or two.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd