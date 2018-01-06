Black Panther new clip: Stan Lee, Chadwick Boseman, Kevin Feige and that iconic back-flip

Black Panther will release on February 16. Black Panther will release on February 16.

Black Panther is one of the most awaited superhero movies of 2018, a year that is chock-full of superhero movies. The superhero, who appeared for the first time in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, has captured the imagination of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans, who wanted to see more of him. In a new promotional clip released by Marvel, Kevin Feige, practically the creator or at least enabler of MCU, agrees.

“He is an interesting character,” says Stan Lee, co-creator of the character along with legendary Jack Kirby and a comic-book legend in himself. Chadwick Boseman, who is reprising the character from Civil War, talks about why Black Panther is different from other Marvel superheroes, “He has to look out for an entire nation. That’s a responsibility other superheroes don’t commonly have.” That’s true. Most superheroes, whether Marvel or DC, centre themselves in a single city, rarely venturing out. “Even though he is the head of a tribe, he is a hell of a lot more than that,” says Stan Lee. “There’s something very special about him,” he adds.

There is also an extended shot of the back-flip that has become iconic months before the film’s release. The shot where T’Challa jumps in the year, flips, and lands on his limbs over a car. That’s a cool little shot and whichever stuntman did this, he or she deserves praise. One of the most impressive things about Black Panther is the feline grace with which he fights. His name does have ‘panther’, after all.

Black Panther tells the story of T’Challa (Black Panther’s real name) after the events of Captain America: Civil War. He returns to his homeland, the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda, to see his throne beset from all fronts. The deadliest of the threats come from Michael B Jordan’s Killmonger and his ally, Andy Serkis’s Ulysses Klaus, who has been compared to Osama Bin Laden by Chadwick Boseman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd