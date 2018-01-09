Black Panther new clip is all about some new characters and loads of action

Black Panther will release on February 16. Black Panther will release on February 16.

The wait for Black Panther is becoming more excruciating by the day. Ever since the King of Wakanda appeared in Captain America: Civil War fighting alongside Iron Man’s faction, fans have been waiting for his standalone film. Well, the movie is a little more than a month away, and the videos Marvel Studios have been releasing steadily are making us fidgety with the wait. The latest clip gives us a couple of never-before-seen shots.

The clip starts with Martin Freeman’s CIA agent Everett K. Ross interrogating Andy Serkis’s Ulysses Klaue. “You’re telling me,” Ross asks Klaue, “the king of a third world country runs around in a bulletproof cat suit?” Klaue replies, “Why don’t you ask him yourself? Because he is right outside.” Letitia Wright, who appeared recently in Black Mirror’s fourth series’ last episode, is playing the sister of T’Challa (Black Panther’s real name) and she gives a mocking bow to her brother. The thumping rap music plays in the background.

One thing one can glean from various Black Panther clips is that the final battle that every superhero movie has is going to occur in a futuristic city downtown. Another thing you can see is that it is going to be absolutely spectacular with neon lights bokeh in the background and Black Panther and his foes engaged in action.

There are aerial battles between aircrafts too but most of the battle would be on the ground, since Black Panther, while agile and nimble like a feline, is not exactly much of a flyer. Although the villains of the film, Michael B Jordan’s Erik Killmonger and Ulysses Klaue are allies, it is not clear who will be the final villain of the King of Wakanda.

