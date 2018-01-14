Black Panther’s latest clip highlights Wakanda’s all-female special-forces

Black Panther will release on February 16. Black Panther will release on February 16.

The hype surrounding Black Panther, the eighteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is at an all-time high. Marvel has been releasing tantalising glimpses into the world of Wakanda, the fictional African kingdom in which the film is set, in the form of short promotional clips. There is a new one available to watch now.

The clip, titled Warriors of Wakanda, focuses on the all-female special forces unit of Wakanda called Dora Milaje. Danai Gurira, who is otherwise known as the katana-wielding warrior in AMC’s The Walking Dead, plays the role of Okoye, the head of Dora Milaje. “Dora Milaje are women who have pledged their lives to the security of the kingdom. My character Okoye is the general of the armed forces as a whole,” she explains. She also says the fighting style of Dora Milaje is based on moving as a single unit, that they work together to defeat their enemies.

Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia, an undercover operative and also the former lover of T’Challa (that would be Black Panther’s real name). Black Panther will kick off 2018 for Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther debuted in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War (fighting from Tony’s side) and even before the film was released, a standalone film on the character was announced.

The official synopsis of the film goes thus, “Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.”

