Black Panther early reviews: Critics term Marvel Studios’ latest as exceptional, moving and thrilling

Critics have loved the movie, but the audience will have to wait a bit longer to give their vote.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther recently held its world premiere, and it looks like the critics have nothing but positive things to say about the superhero movie. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film stars Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa/Black Panther who, after his return to Wakanda, wears the armour again to save his people.

Tre’vell Anderson of LA Times wrote after the premiere, “#BlackPanther is a love letter about blackness, to a world that often ghettoizes it without realizing that it is on black backs that this planet revolves.”

While David Ehrlich of Indiewire tweeted, “BLACK PANTHER is like a Marvel movie, but better. the action is predictably awful, but this is the first MCU film that has an actual sense of identity & history & musicality. Wakanda is alive. whole cast is great but the women (and the war rhinos) steal the show — Danai Gurira!”

The owner and editor of slashfilm.com, Peter Sciretta took to Twitter to express his opinion on the movie. He wrote, “Ryan Coogler knocked it out of the park, some great sequences presented in a “single take/shot.” If this movie isn’t nominated for costume, art and production design awards next year, I would be seriously shocked. #blackpanther.”

Erik Davis, managing editor of Fandago, wrote, “#BlackPanther is exceptional – the James Bond of the MCU. You’ve seen nothing like this in a superhero movie – it’s bold, beautiful & intense, but there’s a depth & spiritualness that is unlike anything Marvel has ever done. It’s 100% African & it is dope af.”

Angie J. Han of Mashable also couldn’t stop raving about the movie, and tweeted, “#BlackPanther: I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back. Solid action, smart story, tons of personality. Shuri is my new fave, Nakia is everything, Killmonger is incredible, T’Challa deserves to rule the MCU. Coogler has done it again.”

And Brian Truitt of USA Today also lauded the movie with glowing words as he tweeted, "#BlackPanther is simply awesome. Extremely bold and as touching as it is thrilling, it boasts GOT-style intrigue, crazy innovative action and a deep bench of memorable characters. Top 5 all-time Marvel movie, easy."

Black Panther will release on February 16 in India. The movie features Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Andy Serkis in pivotal roles.

