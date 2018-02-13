Black Panther may become the highest solo opening film in Marvel Cinematic Universe

Black Panther will release on February 16. Black Panther will release on February 16.

Black Panther, Ryan Coogler’s standalone film on the African superhero T’Challa who first appeared in Captain America: Civil War, is all set to become the highest standalone opening weekend earner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hollywood’s leading tracking service NRG has readjusted their previous forecast that had pegged the film’s opening weekend collection at 150 million dollars, which was still a huge sum considering Thor: Ragnarok, a hugely successful movie by all counts, had earned 122.74 million dollars in its opening weekend.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Andy Serkis, and Lupita Nyong’o, T’Challa returns to his homeland Wakanda and finds himself and his throne in danger from multiple sides. T’Challa has multiple enemies, two of whom are Michael B Jordan’s Erik Killmonger and Andy Serkis’s Ulysses Klaue. He also has allies in his family, and Dora Milaje, the all-family special-forces group led by Danai Gurira’s Okoye, and one of its operatives is Lupita’s Nakia.

This is just an estimate, and estimates can be way far off sometimes. But we should keep in mind that Black Panther, thanks to highly positive reviews, has already gained immense press coverage and has broken a record or two in ticket sales. It currently holds a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the review aggregator site that assigns an average score on the basis of positive or negative reviews.

The consensus reads, ” Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories — and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd